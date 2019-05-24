An Invitation to Participate in an Annual Tradition

Arts Picnic Festival

The City of Greeley Art Commission is seeking artist submissions to participate in the annual Arts Picnic Exhibit. The yearly exhibit provides Weld County artists the opportunity to display their artwork for family, friends, and the community to enjoy in the Tointon Gallery, helping kick off the annual Arts Picnic festival.

This year marks the 28th year since the launch of the Arts Picnic Exhibit Inducted in 1991 and is one of the most well attended and largest community shows presented by the Tointon Gallery. The exhibit serves to celebrate artists who reside in Weld County and to promote and encourage the arts in Greeley.

Weld County artists of all ages are welcome to apply to exhibit one piece of artwork in the Tointon Gallery, from July 26 through August 31. There is no application fee, and all artistic mediums will be considered. Artist submissions must be received on or before Friday, July 5, 2019. All applicants may apply through the website at http://greeleygov.com/activities/arts-picnic.

The Tointon Gallery presents over ten shows annually to provide enjoyment, education and to encourage dialogue around art. To learn more about Greeley’s public gallery, please visit greeleyart.com or contact Kari Tamblyn at kari.tamblyn@greeleygov.com.

For more information, contact Kari Tamblyn at kari.tamblyn@greeleygov.com.