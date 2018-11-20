Animal Control Officer Injured

Deputy Paige Robertson, Public Information Officer

On November 17, 2018, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8200 block of East County Road 18 to assist Larimer County Animal Control. LC Animal Control had responded to the address to follow-up on a previous incident and was unable to contact the homeowner. As the Animal Control Officer was leaving, he was attacked by two dogs, sustaining serious injuries.

Deputies and additional Animal Control Officers arrived and secured the animals. The Animal Control Officer was transported to a local hospital via ambulance, where he underwent surgery for his injuries. At the time of this release the Animal Control Officer was in stable condition.

Larimer County Sheriff’s Investigators are leading the investigation and have determined that there is no further safety concern to the public. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Investigator Pete Mesecher at (970) 498-5144

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.