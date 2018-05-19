Annnd they’re off! Fun and fundraising at the “Running of the Wieners”

North Forty News

Racing dachshunds is a funny idea for sure, but it’s also a serious fundraiser for the work of the Fort Collins Cat Rescue Spay and Neuter Clinic (FCCRSNC). So bring the family and come cheer on the dachshunds dashing down the track at the 7th annual Running of the Wieners, Saturday, May 19, at Climb Hard Cider’s production facility, 245 South Madison Avenue, Loveland. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the fun and funny event, with races held from 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Attendance for spectators is free. Beer, cider, and an assortment of food trucks will be available, with a portion of the proceeds going to the FCCRSNC. Special commemorative Running of the Wieners tee shirts—you know you want one!—and other pet-related merchandise will be offered by vendors.

About 150 dachshunds usually take part, divided into groups of 5 or 6 for heats. The 75-foot-long track is “covered with sawdust and soft wood chips,” say the organizers, and the dachshunds are grouped by age for the races, with a special category for mixed breeds. Every plucky little racer gets a participation charm for its collar, and medals, prizes and trophies go to the big winners.

Want to race your own wiener dog? Read the rules at https://www.runningofthewienersloveland.com/, and pre-register there or on-site the day of the race. The cost is $5 per dog.

For more details, visit https://runningofthewienersloveland.com/ and the Facebook Event page at https://facebook.com/events/969203406584791/

To learn more about the FCCRSNC, which has spayed or neutered more than 40,000 cats and dogs since it began in 2007, and which also offers low-cost vaccinations and operates a shelter, go to https://fccrsnc.org/