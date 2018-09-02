Announcing a perfect opening to our 27th season – Mr. Perfect!

Media Contact/ GM: Andrea Evans

On the Tom Sutherland Stage, September 8 thru September 30, 2018

Written and directed by William Missouri Downs, Mr. Perfect is a modern, hilarious romantic comedy about a couple that meet on an airplane and discover their own turbulence in love and relationships.

Mr. Perfect is not what you expect in a love story. It is a romantic comedy about a quirky flight attendant who is a romance novel junkie. When she meets Mr. Perfect she attempts to make love with him in the bathroom of an Airbus 32,000 feet over Dayton, Ohio. When it doesn’t work out, she sets out on a personal search to find the purpose of life by connecting the random chance events that make up existence.

Local playwright and director, William Missouri Downs started as a script secretary on the NBC show Moonlighting (Bruce Willis & Cybill Shepherd) and worked his way up to staff writer on the NBC sitcom My Two Dads (Paul Reiser). He also wrote episodes of Amen (Sherman Hemsley) and Fresh Prince of Bel Air (Will Smith). Recently he worked with Jim Parsons (Big Bang Theory) developing a TV pilot that was optioned by Hollywood producer Meryl Poster.

He’s had over 150 productions of his plays from the San Diego Rep to the Kennedy Center and won numerous writing awards including rolling premieres from the National New Play Network. His plays have also been produced around the world.

“…Full of funny surprises.” –Salt Lake Tribune.

“Probably the wittiest new play in the last few seasons, Mr. Perfect is also very wise. In this case Mr. Downs’ laser sharp pen skewers our need to have lives reflective of the romantic visions of authors of the past who floridly illustrate the way relationships should begin love at first page and end happily ever after.” –COLORADO CRITIC CORNER

Ticket Prices are $13-$20 Thursdays at 6:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm

Call Bas Bleu Theatre to reserve a seat today. Space is limited. 970.498.8949

Bas Bleu Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

