Annual Elk Fest in Estes Park coming up Sept. 29-30

DENVER – To celebrate the annual elk rut and learn about the “wapiti,” the Native American name for elk, the city of Estes Park hosts the annual Elk Fest, Sept. 29-30.

Elk Fest offers visitors a chance to view elk during the rutting season in the wild, as well as expand their knowledge of elk and its habitat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will have a booth to promote the message of how to view wildlife responsibility, will have a kids craft table, general showcases on elk and hunting information from CPW’s hunter outreach program.

Held in Bond Park, located in downtown Estes Park, the free festival will offer:

• Bugling competitions

• Education areas

• Seminars

• Music by the Elktones

• Mountain Man Rendezvous

• Native American storytelling and music

• Guided elk viewing tours

• Vendors that offer art from oils and pastels, hand made elk-ivory jewelry, scrimshawed antler knives, elk antler lamps and chandeliers, elk hide pillows, silver and gold jewelry and elk antlers.

Schedule of Events

Saturday, Sept. 29

• 8:30 a.m. – Rut Run 5k

• 10 a.m. – All Vendors Open

• 10 a.m. -3 p.m. Kids Corral w/ fun activities and crafts

• 10:30-10:50 a.m. – “Elk of Estes Park” film in Town Hall

• 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Native American Storytelling

• 12:15-1 p.m. – Bugling Contest

• 1-1:20 p.m. – “Elk of Estes Park” film in Town Hall

• 1:30-3 p.m. – Live Music from Amplified Souls

• 3-5 p.m. – Native American Music, Dancing & Storytelling

• 8 p.m.-12 a.m. – Elk Fest Afterparty at Hunters Chophouse

Sunday, Sept. 30

• 10 a.m. – All Vendors Open

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Kids Corral w/ fun activities and crafts

• 10:30-10:50 a.m. – “Elk of Estes Park” film in Town Hall

• 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Live Music from Cowboy Brad

• 12:45-1:45 p.m. – Rocky Mountain Raptors, educational performance

• 2-4 p.m. – Native American Music, Dancing & Storytelling

• 2:30-2:50 p.m. – “Elk of Estes Park” film in Town Hall

You can visit the Elk Fest web page for more information by clicking here.

