Annual Holiday Home Tour Benefiting Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center

Returns in Windsor’s Highland Meadows

November 22, 2- 7 p.m. and November 23, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The community is invited to explore, enjoy and be inspired by festively decorated homes, while benefiting a good cause, at the 2nd Annual Holiday Home Tour. The self-guided tour includes five luxurious homes in the Highland Meadows Golf Course neighborhood of Windsor. All proceeds from the event benefit Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center (VCCAC).

Last year’s inaugural event was held in the Harmony Club neighborhood of Timnath and was a great success seeing over 900 attendees through the four homes on the tour. Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center Board Member Susan Butters has high expectations for this year’s event. “The energy from our inaugural event will be great for us in 2019. We hope it will create a greater desire to not miss out on this tour in Highland Meadows. I think our community enjoys a casual fundraising event, especially one with holiday decorating ideas for all those who attend.”

The Holiday Home Tour is open Friday, November 22 from 2 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, November 23 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at voicescarrycac.org/events/ holiday-home-tour/ or at select retailers, including Palmer Flowers in Fort Collins, Bath Garden Center & Nursery in Fort Collins, Simply Home in Windsor, Interior Design Concepts in Windsor and Niche Design House in Loveland. Day-of tickets are also available at check-in for $30 per person.

This year each home will be decorated for the holidays by top local designers and florists including Palmer Flowers, Simply Home Florals, Bath Garden & Nursery, Interior Design Concepts, RodWorks, and Niche Design House. Attendees will begin their tour with check-in at the Highland Meadows Pool Clubhouse where they receive their program for the event. Volunteers greet attendees at each home and answer any questions on the design of the décor throughout.

Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center works to prevent and respond to child abuse in both Larimer and Jackson counties reaching thousands of children and families in our community. “1 in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday and only 10% of those will report it,” explained Executive Director of VCCAC Robert Fallbeck. Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center provides a safe place for children and families when there are concerns about child abuse and emotional trauma.

For more information on Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center and the Holiday Home Tour event visit www.voicescarrycac.org.