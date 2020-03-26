Annual One Sweet Summer Event Series to Begin in May

The Loveland Downtown District will be bringing back its One Sweet Summer event series at the Foundry Plaza in downtown Loveland, Colorado beginning May 29 to bring joy to families and friends of all ages.

Free to the public, the series will run from May through September, consisting of a large selection of activities, events, and even concerts on certain days of the week. The events will feature alcoholic beverages such as brewed beers from local craft breweries and the concerts will feature live music from local and regional bands.

Sponsored by Visit Loveland and AIMS Community College, as well as annual investor partners First National Bank and Xfinity, One Sweet Summer will have free parking available downtown and as well as inside of The Foundry parking garage. Furthermore, the Loveland Downtown District will also be hosting a multitude of fitness classes, kids days, and two new music festival events in June and September.

While a full lineup of the bands performing at the One Sweet Summer event series will be released in the next few weeks, The One Sweet Summer schedule includes the following:

Sessions: Bluegrass & Brews Festival on Saturday, June 13 from 1-7 p.m.

Friday Blues Nights on the last Friday s of May through August from 6-9:30 p.m.

Kids on the Plaza on Tuesday s from 12-2 p.m. June 16 to August 11

Fitness Classes Tuesdays at 8 a.m. June 16 to August 18 and Saturdays at 9 a.m. June 20 to August 22

Wednesday Concerts e very week from 6-8:30 p.m. July 8 to August 26

Fall Into Blues Fest on Saturday, September 13 from 1-7 p.m.

Any changes at all such as cancellations that take place due to the current Coronavirus pandemic will be announced on the Loveland Downtown Districts website and social media pages.

For more information about One Sweet Summer, please visit the Loveland Downtown District’s website at downtownloveland.org or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownLoveland/.