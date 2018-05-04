Annual Wellington Community Clean up

Show your community pride! Wellington residents can dispose of unwanted items at the drop off located at Ridley’s Market in Wellington. Grab a zone map and help beautify the community before Holiday celebrations by picking up trash and debris. Volunteers of all ages and ability are encouraged to join in!

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Date: May 19th, 2018

Designated Zone maps and supplies will be available at the volunteer Station located at Ridley’s Market for volunteers, service groups and participants.

Contact: ashley@armac3243@gmail.com or 970.744.9817

Sponsored by the Wellington Community Activities Commission and Rotary Club of Wellington.