Anonymous donor wants every child in Fort Collins to get a free toy this holiday season

Jessica Hudgins

PR & Digital Media Manager

Goodwill Industries of Denver

jhudgins@goodwilldenver.org

(714) 785-2672

Thanks to a significant financial donation, the Goodwill store in Fort Collins will be giving one free toy to every child from December 7 through Christmas Eve.

For nearly a decade, a local Fort Collins man has visited the Goodwill store located at 315 Pavilion Lane in December to make a financial donation to cover the cost of all the toys in the store. His goal every year is to allow children to pick out a free toy during the holidays, taking the burden off their parents. The Fort Collins community has caught wind of his long-standing tradition and is stepping up to help the anonymous donor’s effort to make sure every kid in Fort Collins gets a free toy this year.

“This is my Christmas present to myself,” the donor told Goodwill. “I get more out of this than anyone.”

“When our very own Secret Santa approached us again this year about his Christmas plans, we couldn’t be more thrilled,” said Jessica Hudgins Smith, Goodwill’s PR Manager. “His donation really is two-fold—he’s making sure hundreds of kids will have a gift this year, but by choosing Goodwill as his nonprofit of choice, he’s also helping the tens of thousands of Coloradans in need we serve through our mission programs. We truly are extremely grateful for his support and choosing to spread holiday cheer at Goodwill.”

This year, the donor has secured enough support to cover the cost of toys for the 16 days leading up to Christmas. Starting on Saturday, December 7, every child who visits Goodwill in Fort Collins will get to pick out a free toy! The local community is invited to join Goodwill for treats, free Chick-fil-A and an appearance from Santa Claus himself on December 7 at noon.

WHO:

The Fort Collins Secret Santa

WHAT:

One free toy for every child!

WHEN:

Saturday, December 7, 2019

12 p.m.

Promotion will run every day after through December 24, 2019

WHERE:

Goodwill’s Fort Collins Retail Store

315 Pavilion Lane

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Serving Colorado since 1918, Goodwill’s mission is to help individuals achieve greater independence through the power of work and life-transforming programs. We serve more than 100,000 Coloradans each year, including adults with barriers to employment, individuals with developmental and economic challenges, seniors, youth, military veterans, farmers and ranchers. Goodwill’s career development programs facilitate job preparation, skills training, employment opportunities, youth mentorship, college preparation and recommendations for agricultural adaptive equipment.

Nearly 90 percent of our annual budget supports community programs, social enterprises and recycling efforts in all 64 Colorado counties. Operating more than 50 stores, donation centers and outlets, Goodwill employs more than 2,700 Coloradans. Learn more at goodwilldenver.org and discovermygoodwill.org.

