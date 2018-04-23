Anyssa Neumann Piano Recital Benefits Emergency Fund for Immigrants

Ed Meek

Sponsored by Interfaith Sanctuary and Accompaniment Coalition (ISAAC)

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (April 18, 2018) The Interfaith Sanctuary and Accompaniment Coalition (ISAAC) is presenting a solo piano recital by Anyssa Neumann on May 19 at 7:30pm (doors open at 7:00pm) at Foothills Unitarian Church, 1815 Yorktown in Fort Collins. This concert is a benefit for Emergency Fund for Immigrants, a fund that will support DACA recipients and those facing challenging times due to immigration policies in the United States.

Supporters and music enthusiasts will not want to miss this unique opportunity to hear an international pianist performing in Fort Collins. Anyssa Neumann has a PhD from Kings College in London and has a solo and collaborative repertoire of Bach, Beethoven, Messiaen, Prokofiev, among others. Neumann has performed in the United States, England, Germany, France and Spain. She toured with an all-female ensemble performing traditional Jewish music, jazz, classical, bossa nova. To learn more about Neuman, visit anyssaneumann.com.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $15 in advance for seniors and students (with student ID) and $25 at the door. Childcare is available, with registration online. Tickets and childcare can be arranged by calling (970) 493-5906 or visiting foothillsuu.org/events/.