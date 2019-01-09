Anytime Fitness Opens in Wellington, CO

Owners, Richard & Carli Forster. Photo provided by The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce
The Wellington Area Chamber Of Commerce welcomed Wellington’s 3rd fitness facility to Wellington on Saturday, January 5, 2019, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to kick-off their Open House Celebrations provided by owners, Richard & Carli Forster.
Anytime Fitness is locally owned. This fitness facility aims to be a facilitator of health and wellness to the community.
The gym is open 24/7/365 and is fully secure.
Their motto is “People Purpose Passion and Play” and they want to help people overcome any barriers and get healthy.

