Applications now open for the 2020 Water Leaders Program

Recognized as the premier professional development course for the water community in Colorado, WEco’s Water Leaders Program aims to positively impact the Colorado water profession by creating a pipeline of dedicated, effective water leaders across diverse fields who exemplify the four quadrants of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and social management.

Each year we take our Water Leaders to interact in different parts of the state through four, 2-day program sessions. The 2020 class will be visiting Greeley, Redstone, Salida and Denver with class dates April through August.

Applications are now open, along with a detailed schedule and additional information.

WEco will be accepting applications for the 2020 program between November 15, 2019 and January 10, 2020.

Interested, but want to know more?

We will be hosting an informational webinar on December 17 from 12:00-1:15 pm. This webinar will be hosted by the two program facilitators, Stephanie Scott (WEco) and Cheryl Benedict (MORF Consulting). It will cover an overview of the Water Leaders Program, what to expect for the 2020 class, dates/locations and themes of each session, tuition/scholarships, and more. Register for the webinar here.