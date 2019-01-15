The City will accept applications starting on January 10 allocating federal and City funds to affordable housing and human service projects and programs.

Monies are awarded to nonprofit agencies, affordable housing providers, and other entities serving Fort Collins residents in low- and moderate-income households.

Pre-applications are due January 25 and full applications must be submitted by February 15.

Guiding documents, resources, and the complete timeline are available via the web.

The City’s Social Sustainability Department assists with financial support for housing and human services and serves as a convener and collaborator as part of its Strategic Plan. For more information about Competitive Process and the City’s recent human service and housing funding history, visit the Social Sustainability website.