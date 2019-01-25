Apply for Limited Big Game Hunting Opportunities at Red Mountain Open Space

Larimer County Natural Resources is offering limited big game hunting opportunities at Red Mountain Open Space, near the Colorado-Wyoming border. Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices.

In partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Larimer County is offering 23 special access hunting permits in 2019, which include four bull elk, three cow elk, six buck deer, and 10 doe pronghorn. It offers the doe pronghorn special access permits in partnership with City of Fort Collins Natural Areas for use on portions of Red Mountain Open Space and Soapstone Prairie Natural Area.

Permits are available through Larimer County’s special access permit application process. The cost is $10 per application. They will accept applications from Feb. 1-28, 2019. They will hold the drawing for special access hunting permits the first week of March. Successful applicants will be contacted by phone and email.