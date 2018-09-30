Apply for openings on Larimer County Boards and Commissions

Debra Unger

A great opportunity to be involved in your county.

You’ve thought about it before and here’s your chance. Larimer County is accepting applications to serve on four Boards and Commissions.

The deadline to apply for these boards and commissions openings is Oct. 28, 2018. Boards and Commissions serve a vital role in making recommendations to the Board of Larimer County Commissioners on a variety of important matters.

Apply online at www.larimer.org/boards. If internet access is not available or you have difficulties, you may pick up an application in the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office, Second Floor, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins, Colorado.

The following Boards and Commissions have openings:

• Agricultural Advisory Board, term begins December 1, 2018

• Fair Board, term begins December 1, 2018

• Red Feather Lakes Planning Advisory Committee, term begins January 1, 2019

• Weld/Larimer Revolving Loan Fund Board, term begins January 1, 2019

