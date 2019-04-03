April 2, 2019 Election Results

Unofficial Election Results
Note that these results are unofficial, official results will be posted April 12th.
Mayor
Wade Troxell – 21869
Michael Charles Pruznick – 7770
Council Member District 1 :
Susan Gutowsky – 2588
Glenn E. Haas – 1725
Joe Somodi – 1199
City Council member, District 2:
Julie Pignataro – 2598
Noah Hutchison – 2568
Adam Eggleston, – 635
Susan Holmes, – 537
City Council member, District 4:
Kristin Stephens – 4135
City Council member, District 6:
Emily Gorgol – 2095
Fred Kirsch – 1117
Lori Brunswig, – 1089
BALLOT ISSUE QUESTION NO. 1 – SALES & USE TAX
Yes – 19823 (61.34%)
No – 12496 (38.66%)
CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. 1 – COUNCIL PAY
No – 18218 (58.54%)
Yes – 12902 (41.46%)
