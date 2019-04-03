April 2, 2019 Election Results

April 3, 2019 Cynthia Wilson News 0

Unofficial Election Results

Note that these results are unofficial, official results will be posted April 12th.

 

Mayor

 

Wade Troxell – 21869

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

 

Michael Charles Pruznick – 7770

 

Council Member District 1 :

 

Susan Gutowsky – 2588

Glenn E. Haas – 1725

Joe Somodi – 1199

 

City Council member, District 2:

Julie Pignataro – 2598

Noah Hutchison – 2568

Adam Eggleston, – 635

Susan Holmes, –  537

 

City Council member, District 4:

Kristin Stephens – 4135

 

City Council member, District 6:

Emily Gorgol – 2095

Fred Kirsch – 1117

Lori Brunswig, – 1089

 

BALLOT ISSUE QUESTION NO. 1 – SALES & USE TAX

Yes – 19823 (61.34%)

No – 12496 (38.66%)

 

CHARTER AMENDMENT NO. 1 – COUNCIL PAY

No – 18218 (58.54%)

Yes – 12902 (41.46%)

 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Party Bus/Concert shuttle

by BFB Shuttle and Party Bus - 25 minutes ago

CoNPS to Status Project at Loveland's River's Edge

by GOSC - 5 days ago

Clean For Spring!

by Andora Cleaning - 5 days ago

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*