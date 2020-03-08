ARC REFRAME for Disability Film Festival Dispels Stereotypes and Spreads Awareness

The ARC of Larimer County’s 8th annual film festival aligns with awareness month to dispel stereotypes about individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The films show people with intellectual disabilities working and being in the community while not being segregated.
“It’s important to realize that people with intellectual developmental disabilities want the same thing as everyone else, said Cari Brown, Systems Advocacy Specialist & Communications Coordinator of ARC of Larimer County in an interview last year with CSU’s Campus Television News. “They want to live in a community, they want to work in a community, they want to go to school with their peers with friends,” she said.
Help NFN Grow
Film festival winners from previous years:
- 2019: “Welcome to Wesley’s World”
- 2018: “The Adventures of Rick and Lisa”
- 2017: “Special Talents”
- 2016: “Zach Wood: This is How I Roll”
North Forty News and the New SCENE are proud to show support for the festival as Platinum Sponsors. Tickets are FREE ($10 value) with promo code NorthForty on the website at https://thearcoflarimercounty.org/what-we-do/film-festival/
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
3/22 - Sparge Veteran Beer Club
970-372-2780
Be the first to comment