Area Closure in Northern Larimer County in support of Badger Creek Fire in Wyoming

Reghan Cloudman

Public Affairs Specialist

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – In support of ongoing Badger Creek Fire operations on the Medicine Bow National Forest in Wyoming, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland has signed an area closure for a portion of National Forest System lands in northern Larimer County, commonly known as the “Old Roach” area.

The closure order and area map can be found online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/ Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/ fseprd583829.pdf. Various National Forest System roads are included in the closed area, including NFS 200.

Information on the Badger Creek Fire can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/5836/. There is also a Facebook page @BadgerCreekFire2018, Twitter information @FS_MBRTB and an information line (307-745-2378).

Although there are currently no fire restrictions in Larimer County, it is crucial forest visitors are always careful with fire. Be sure to have plenty of water to put your campfire out cold to the touch before leaving it unattended.