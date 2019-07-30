ARISE Announces The 2019 Yoga Sanctuary

Escape the ordinary & celebrate 7 years of Colorado’s most beloved music festival, ARISE, at the beautiful Sunrise Ranch in Loveland, Colorado. This premiere music, yoga, art, and camping festival with a leave-no-trace ethos is committed to producing an annual gathering that is a joyous pathway for building and strengthening community.

A Colorado festival experience unlike any other, ARISE invites you to open your heart and awaken your soul for 3 days with world-class yogis & yoginis, thought-leaders, and inspiring musicians. The Yoga Sanctuary is majestically perched on the hilltop overlooking the festival below, where you can unwind and find your inner warrior while experiencing the healing and transformative power of alignment, movement, and breath.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Need to stretch, breathe, expand and harmonize before another night of dancing? We’ve got you covered with a full schedule of intimate and authentic classes all day, every day, that are all included in the price of admission. With a focus on both nationally and regionally recognized instructors, including DJ Drez, Marti Nikko, Rainbeau Mars, Steph Schwartz and many more, ARISE features diverse yoga classes and heart-opening meditations, often accompanied by live music. The Yoga Sanctuary has room for you to dive in, stretch out, and take in the gorgeous valley views.

ARISE is a family-friendly (also offering yoga classes for children of all ages), multi-genre camping festival that is committed to planting one tree for every ticket sold. Join this all-inclusive, uplifting experience of musical performances (including TIPPER, Beats Antique, Railroad Earth & so many more), yoga, workshops, art installations and provocative panel discussions that encourage the exploration of human potential in a safe and caring environment. As always, children 12 and under are free.