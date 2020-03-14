Arise Music Festival Cancelled; Looking Ahead to 2021 

By a two-to-one vote on March 10, the Larimer County Commissioners denied the approval for a special event permit of a new location for Arise Music Festival. Arise also confronts the same issues gripping the rest of the country: Coronavirus. As a result, the annual event has been canceled for summer 2020.

Previously held at Loveland’s Sunrise Ranch, the 2020 Arise Music Festival proposed a new home in Wellington, Colorado, a 200-acre site situated off Larimer County Road 80 northeast of Buckeye near the Park Creek Reservoir. Larimer County officials expressed concerns over traffic flow, compatibility requirements and potential strain on emergency services. Multiple attempts to collaborate with local service providers to remedy concerns and meet necessary requirements were left un-responded by the Larimer County Sheriff department.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

In response to the permit decision, Arise producer Luke Comer stated, “Arise has operated in Larimer County for eight years without any major incidents and in full cooperation with local authorities. Arise Music Festival has continually run as one of the most successful and safest festivals in Colorado. Undergoing the special event application for the new location, I have continued to show my willingness to solve foreseeable problems and to hire the best experts in the field, while remaining cooperative.” Looking towards the future of Arise, Comer continues,” we are committed to bringing Arise back – bigger and better than ever. Our team is already considering other properties for 2021, while remaining focused on bringing a new level of festival experience with enhanced for music, beautiful and cutting-edge art, and a heightened sense of community Arise patrons all know and love.”

Originally slated for July 30-August 4, the Arise Music Festival planned to host up to 11,000 attendees in celebration of its eighth event. Historically the festival has featured multiple stages with live music spotlighting funk, reggae, bluegrass, jam, hip-hop, rock, electronic and folk performances.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news and events for Arise Music Festival visit https://arisefestival.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/arisemusicfestival/.

Independently owned and operated, the Arise Music Festival is committed to producing an annual gathering that is a vehicle for building, centralizing and strengthening community. Core to the Arise mission is creating a festival experience inspiring positivity, joy and active engagement. Orchestrating many modalities through music, design, dance, theater, narrative, lighting and social interaction, Arise seeks to create a safe and beautiful environment for patrons to enjoy meaningful, powerful and uplifting experiences.