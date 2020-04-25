Arise Music Festival Keeps Distance Social With Arise Online

Virtual Gatherings Inspire Community From the Comfort of Home

In a world rocked by COVID-19, Arise Music Festival overcomes the distance in social distancing by announcing its first-ever, virtual gathering: Arise Online. Debuting Saturday, May 2 from 6:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. MDT, Arise presents a lineup of singer-songwriters, electronic artists, and live painters with special segments of yoga and sound healing via a Facebook online stream.

With a seven-year tradition of providing musical and creative performances, Arise stands undeterred in its vision of promoting community through artistic expression. Arise Online invites viewers to gather virtually from the comfort of their living rooms to enjoy music, design, yoga, and self-expression. “Arise is more than just a music festival. We are a collective of artists and musicians and families that see the world as a work of art to celebrate,” said John March, associate producer of Arise Music Festival. “During these challenging times, Arise Music Festival will collaborate with artists and agencies dedicated to creating opportunity and support for those deeply impacted by the economic fallout of the pandemic.”

Where available, donation links will be incorporated for viewers to thank Arise Online performers with virtual tips. To stream the Arise Online event, visit the Arise Music Festival Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ arisemusicfestival/.

Arise Online Event Lineup for May 2, 2020

YOGA by MADDY MURPHY

Post 15 years of traditional ballet training, Maddy decided to trade in her pointe shoes for a yoga mat and bare feet. Her classes focus on moving energy through your body through breath work, innovative flows and mindfulness. Her love for yoga, paired with her love for music, makes her class light-hearted, fun and unique.

6:50 – 7:20 p.m. Donations can be accepted at PayPal, @mads-murphy.

KIND HEARTED STRANGERS

With rich harmonies and colorful songwriting, Kind Hearted Strangers bring back a taste of American roots into the world of rock n’ roll. With Marc Townes’ vibrant, engaging songwriting and Brian Ireland’s drumming that stretches the limits, Kind Hearted Strangers’ musical dexterity far exceeds their short time as a band.

7:25 – 7:55 p.m. Donations can be accepted through Venmo, @kindheartedstrangers.

MARK OBLINGER

Mark is a Grammy-nominated, 5-time Emmy winning composer, performer and singer-songwriter with national touring experience as a member of both Pure Prairie League and Firefall. Mark has sung with legendary Jazz great Al Jarreau, Garth Brooks, John Oates and Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield, Poco). Mark released his first solo album “High Water Line” in July of 2019 to a host of great reviews.

8:00 – 8:30 p.m. Donations can be accepted through Venmo, @Mark-Oblinger-1.

SARA NIEMIETZ

Known for her work on Broadway and in Postmodern Jukebox, Sara Niemietz is a singer-songwriter based out of Los Angeles. Sara has had success after success over the past ten years, appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ TV show, touring in more than thirty countries and thirty states, garnering an incredible following on social media, releasing a solo EP and several new singles and much more.

8:35 – 9:05 p.m. Donations can be accepted through Venmo, @SaraNiemietz.

FUNKSTATIK + AJ DAVIS

With a proclivity for sultry synths, penetrating vocals and up-tempo drum beats, FunkStatik is known to move every single body in a packed-out room. Digging through his electronic vault of sound you will likely hear several influences—industrial-esque bass to crunchy rhythms and upbeat arpeggios. FunkStatik has a keen sense of how to make people dance and each track brings the party to life.

Joining FunkStatik is live painter AJ Davis, a multi-faceted artist and founder of Project Street Gold, who works in the realms of casting and metal fabrication, mural production and fine art painting.

9:10 – 9:55 p.m. Donations for Funkstatik can be accepted through VenMo, @matthewjrygol. Donations for AJ Davis can be accepted through Venmo, @ProjectStreetGold

HOMEMADE SPACESHIP + AMANDA WOLF

Homemade Spaceship (HS) is the genre-mashing electronic bass music project from multi-instrumentalist Rob Levere of Denver. Combining his perspective of genres with the energy of low-end bass drops of dubstep, half-time, future bass, DnB, trap, house, etc., HS performs with live instruments to captivate audiences at his high-energy performances. HS has played nationally with acts such as Griz, The Floozies, Mr. BIll, FKJ, Minnesota and more.

Joining Homemade Spaceship is live painter Amanda Wolf, a multidisciplinary artist, painter and digital artist. Wolf’s painting style is a mix between traditional portraiture, abstract expression and fantastical and vibrant color application.

10:00 – 10:45 p.m. Donations for Homemade Spaceship can be accepted through Venmo, @homemadespaceship. Donations for Amanda Wolf can be accepted through PayPal, amandawolfcreates@gmail.com.

BLOSSOMN + MUNCHKIN CREATIONS

Cameron Stull, composing and performing under the moniker ‘Blossomn,’ mixes sonic textures from recorded instruments, vinyl and field recordings to create stark soundscapes with unique juxtapositions. Rooted in beat music, world music, progressive jazz, hip hop, and downtempo, Blossomn creates eclectic music for the eclectic era.

Joining Blossomn is live painter Shannon Dillon, aka Munchkin Creations, an enthusiastic artist and art educator, spending her nights teaching acrylic and watercolor classes at MBodied Art Studio. Dillon’s artwork celebrates the journey and enigma it is to be human, exploring the psychedelic consciousness by enhancing and understanding the experience through art.

10:50 – 11:35 p.m. Donations for Blossomn can be accepted through Venmo, @cameron-stull. Donations for Munchkin Creations can be accepted through Venmo, @Shannon-Dillon-3.

PAUL TEMPLE RADIANCEMATRIX

Internationally-acclaimed musician Paul Temple creates mystical transmissions of peace and beauty with Tibetan bowls, flutes and mantras. Paul’s set of tuned and amplified bowls, along with hypnotic Tibetan throat singing, create harmonious sonic architectures, said to be the ultimate sound-healing concert experience.

11:40 p.m. – 12:10 a.m. Donations for Paul Temple RadianceMatrix can be accepted through PayPal, PWTemple1@gmail.com.

Event information:

The Arise Online event airs Saturday, May 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. MDT.

To stream the Arise Online event, visit the Arise Music Festival Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ arisemusicfestival/.

Arise Online is presented in partnership with Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival and WeAreDenver.

Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival currently streams live performances every Friday from 10 a.m.-10:15 p.m. MDT. For more information about Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival, visit https://www.facebook.com/ rmvirtualmusicfestival/.

WeAreDenver , a 24/7 network, streams new content segments every weekday for 90 days—brought to you by one of five partnering businesses: Westword, Arise Music Festival, PBS12 and Headroom Sessions. Viewers can tune in on the WeAreDenver Livestream website.

For more information about Arise Music Festival, visit www.arisefestival.com.

For access to festival or event photos, or to arrange interviews, please contact Shannon Bock at shannon@arisefestival.com.

Independently owned and operated from its headquarters in Boulder, Arise Music Festival coordinates many artistic modalities to create beautiful, meaningful and powerful experiences for participants. Arise features multiple genres of music – jam, electronica, rock, bluegrass, funk and reggae – as well as dance, yoga, design, theater, workshops and speakers. Arise seeks to entertain and engage participants with vibrant and transformative experiences that inspire a sense of community and caring.