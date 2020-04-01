Array and Stitches Acute Care Center Announce New Telemedicine Application for Wyoming and Colorado

The Array School of Technology and Design and Stitches Acute Care Center have launched a new telemedicine application that will allow patients in Wyoming and Colorado an easy way to access telemedicine. This application can be found in the Apple or Android App store under Stitches Acute Care Center. Once a telemedicine visit is initiated, the patient is connected with local medical providers. Most cases can be taken care of during that visit and if a prescription is needed it will be sent electronically to the pharmacy of choice. If an in-person evaluation is needed, patients will be directed to the nearest location for this to be performed. If patients are not near Laramie, Cheyenne, or Wellington, Stitches providers will help patients navigate where they should go in their community to seek in-person care and possible further testing if needed.

Per Eric Trowbridge, CEO of Array, “in this time of crisis, we wanted to help in any way that we could. Creating a tool that helps patients have easier access to healthcare was something we were capable of doing. So we did it.” Eric envisions this application advancing in the near future.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Dr. Dan Surdam states, “telemedicine improves access to quality health care, and is a critical way for people to receive care, especially now during this pandemic. We can care for people in their homes and in the most rural parts of our communities across geographical or physical limitations virtually. We urge patients to utilize telemedicine when possible. If additional evaluation or testing is needed, we will help the patients achieve this is their communities in Wyoming and Colorado.”

Stitches Acute Care Center has had telemedicine in place since 2017. Owners, Dan and Amy Surdam originally partnered with Array in 2018 as an effort to leverage technology to advance health care.

Health care providers around Wyoming and Colorado who would like to partner with Stitches Acute Care Center on this endeavor are urged to contact Stitches by emailing amy.surdam@stitchescare.com.