Asphalt Patching Project to Begin Next Week on West Elizabeth Street

The City of Fort Collins Streets Department is scheduled to complete asphalt patching on West Elizabeth Street between City Park Avenue and Taft Hill Road starting the week of Monday, April 27.

The project is expected to last approximately 4-5 days, weather permitting. Elizabeth Street will remain open to traffic and resident and business access will be maintained.

The asphalt patching is preparatory work that is needed before street resurfacing that is scheduled for June.

Work Zone Information

Typical working hours are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., however work may occur outside these times or on the weekends to expedite the project. Alternate routes are suggested to avoid the construction zones.

For more information about the Street Maintenance Program, please visit www.fcgov.com/smp or call the Streets Department at 970-221-6615.

COVID-19: Work crews are aware of social distancing requirements. Every effort will be made to ensure workers are maintaining a safe distance and following proper hygiene. Sick employees will not be allowed to work. For more information on the City’s response to coronavirus, visit www.fcgov.com/coronavirus.