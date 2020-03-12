Aspyre Rock Creek Memory Care Under New Management

Aspyre Rock Creek, a residential community for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia, is now under the management of Solera Senior Living, a Colorado-based company specializing in retirement communities. Aspyre Rock Creek follows a Montessori-inspired model and is a Dementia-Friendly Community of Northern Colorado.

Located at 3150 Rock Creek Drive in Fort Collins, Aspyre Rock Creek is home to 64 residents in a secure, updated environment. Solera Senior Living provides local management from an experienced team, including Solera Senior Living CEO Adam Kaplan and Aspyre Executive Director Tyler Trum. “As a small, locally managed community, we remain exceptionally responsive to resident needs and desires,” said Trum.

Built in 2017, Aspyre Rock Creek features the latest in private and semi-private apartments, community rooms, activities, outings and dedicated directors and caregivers. It has been recognized as a Dementia-Friendly Community of Northern Colorado.

Senior Housing News cited Solera Senior Living as one of six senior living providers to watch in 2020. The company currently has a portfolio of nine communities under management or in development, blending hospitality with health care.

Aspyre Rock Creek adheres to a Montessori-based living model. “There’s evidence that the Montessori approach can reduce anxiety for people with dementia through engaging activities they find rewarding,” said Trum. Long associated with early education, the Montessori approach for individuals with dementia is similar in that it takes into account what seniors with the disease are able to do as well as what they like to do. It also creates sensory experiences through art and music therapy and physical activity that stimulate positive emotions and connections to long-term memories.

As the incidence of Alzheimer’s and dementia continues to increase, communities like Aspyre Rock Creek are integral to caring for America’s aging population. The Alzheimer’s Association projects that people affected by the disease will jump 26% by 2025 in Colorado alone. Today one in ten people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia, a figure that rises with age.

Alzheimer’s can be a burdensome disease, especially for spouses, adult children and other family members who act as caregivers. Spouses often sacrifice their own health and well-being to care at home for a spouse with dementia. Adult children are often simultaneously juggling careers, the needs of their own children and caring for their parents.

“Many of our residents move to Aspyre Rock Creek from their primary homes, where their spouses and family could no longer provide the advanced 24-hour care needed to help people with dementia stay safe, healthy and fulfilled,” stated Trum.

While dementia affects individuals across the income spectrum, Aspyre Rock Creek strives to provide quality care that is within reach of most middle-income families. “Our community is comfortable, beautiful and practical,” said Trum.

For more information about Aspyre Rock Creek, visit AspyreRockCreek.com, 970.372.5838. For more information about Solera Senior Living, visit SoleraSeniorLiving.com