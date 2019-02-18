Aubrey Waechter wins The Arc of Larimer County’s Seventh Annual Film Festival Contest

The Arc of Larimer County Will Award Waechter $500 and Screen Winning Film, “Welcome to Wesley’s World,” During Film Festival on March 8, 2019. The Arc of Larimer County is proud to announce Aubrey Waechter as the Annual Film Festival Contest winning filmmaker. Her film, “Welcome to Wesley’s World,” depicts a young boy’s strengths and struggles with hopes to empower viewers to practice empathy and learn about individuals living with autism.

“Welcome to Wesley’s World” is about an 11-year-old boy named Wesley. He is playful, vibrant, fun to be around and autistic. “One big stereotype of people living with autism is they can’t connect. They don’t make eye contact and don’t want to be touched,” said Robyn Stewart, Wesley’s Step Mother. “Well, Wesley is not that at all. He is able to connect with anybody he is around and has a special bond that people just fall in love with. I think that is his superpower!”

After being diagnosed with autism, the doctors informed Wesley’s family that he would not have friends, a spouse or a high school degree; basically, he would not have a future. “Right then we knew not to focus on what Wesley can’t do, but what Wesley can do,” said Stewart.

Wesley loves to run, play tag, bake, paint, jump on the trampoline and swing. His parents set up a hammock in his bedroom so he can swing at all times of the day. “I just want Wesley to be happy and feel like he is understood and can communicate with people,” said Scott Stewart, Wesley’s Father. “Our goal is for Wesley to be his best self.”

“Welcome to Wesley’s World” will accompany a variety of other local and national short films at The Arc of Larimer County’s Seventh Annual Film Festival, ReFrame Disability. Held at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center, the film festival starts at 6 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. on March 8, 2019. Films range from two minutes long to 16 minutes long, focusing on individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD). Some films will be serious, some humorous but all will spread awareness.

The Arc of Larimer County is an advocacy agency dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. The Arc of Larimer County works to ensure that all individuals have equal access and are included in every aspect of community life. The Arc of Larimer County believes that the entire community gains when people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are fully included. For more information on The Arc of Larimer County, visitwww.TheArcOfLarimerCounty.org.

Purchase tickets today at www.arlc.org/film. All proceeds support the mission of The Arc of Larimer County.

“Here’s to Wesley and everything that he is and all that he can do. Thanks for sharing your story, Wes,” said Waechter.