August Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Teddy Parker-Renga
Guided Hikes and Events
Wednesday, August 8, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. “Junior Ranger Hike” Have you always wanted to be a Junior Ranger? Now you can! Join Larimer County naturalists on a hike at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, and get a Larimer County Junior Ranger Guide that will show you places to go, what to do and how to be safe outdoors. Junior Ranger guides are also available at Larimer County trailheads. Approximately two-hour program. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven trails. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free. Registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565 or mcasey@larimer.org.
Tuesday, August 14, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. There are 2 sessions with the same lesson; please sign up for only one time slot. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Friday, August 17, 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. “Geology Hike at Devil’s Backbone” Join Larimer County naturalists for an up-close introduction to the geology of Devil’s Backbone Open Space, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Learn about the rock layers that formed from 200-million-year-old beaches, lakes and rivers and the subsequent forces that have reshaped these layers into the unique landscape we see today. Hike rating: Moderate due to uneven surfaces. Please dress appropriately for the weather and pack some water. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Tuesday, August 28, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. OR 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers” Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2- to 5-year-old and you. This program at River Bluffs Open Space, located just east of I-25 between Windsor and Timnath, will be a morning filled with crafts, stories and fun facts! A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this hour-long program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. There are 2 sessions with the same lesson’ please sign up for only one time slot. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
Friday, August 31, 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society” Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at the Devil’s Backbone Open Space parking lot, located just west of Loveland off Hwy. 34. Dress warmly for evening temps and bring binoculars if you have them. Program is free. Sign up at offero.larimer.org. Registration is encouraged, but not required. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Direct questions to Molly at (970) 619-4565.
