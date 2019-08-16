August Guided Hikes and Programs Hosted by Larimer County Natural Resources

Wednesday, August 7, 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. “Junior Ranger Hike”

Have you always wanted to be a Junior Ranger? Now you can! Join a Larimer County Ranger on a hike at Devil’s Backbone Open Space and get a Larimer County Junior Ranger Guide that will show you places to go, what to do, and how to be safe outdoors. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear appropriate footwear and pack plenty of water for the trail. Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up and include the total number in your party attending the program. Program is designed for children ages 8-12. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Tuesday, August 13, 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers”

Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2-5 year old and you. This program at Lions Open Space, located on Overland Trail (County Road 21) north of Fort Collins, will be a morning filled with nature exploration, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up and include the total number in your party attending the program. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.

Saturday, August 24, 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. “Stargazing with the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society”

Join members of the Northern Colorado Astronomical Society (NCAS) for an up-close look at the night sky over the Rockies. Telescopes will be available for viewing stars, galaxies, planets and more. This open house-style program is located at Ramsay-Shockey Open Space west of Loveland (West on Highway 34 to mile marker 85, follow signs south for Carter Lake until S. County Road 31, follow signs for Pinewood Reservoir). Dress warmly for evening temperatures and bring binoculars if you have them. For up-to-date weather information, visit the NCAS website at www.nocoastro.org. Program is free but please purchase a Daily Entrance Permit ($9.00, can be purchased at entrance Kiosk on S. County Road 31). Registration is encouraged, but not required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.



Monday, August 26, 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. “Tiny Trekkers”

Join Larimer County naturalists for a program designed for your 2-5 year old and you. This program at Lions Open Space, located on Overland Trail (County Road 21) north of Fort Collins, will be a morning filled with nature exploration, stories and fun facts. A parent or guardian must accompany the child for this program. After the program, feel free to explore the open space with your child! Program is free, but registration is required. Please go to offero.larimer.org to sign up and include the total number in your party attending the program. Direct questions to Angela at (970) 619-4489.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/ naturalresources.