August History & Heritage Events

August 4

Berthoud: Stargazing in the Bunyan Observatory at Dusk. The Bunyan Observatory, located in the Courtyard of the Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum, provides a unique opportunity for stargazing. Visitors to the observatory on the first Saturday evening of the warm weather months may scan the heavens through the same Brashear telescope that Berthoud banker John Bunyan utilized in his backyard observatory from the 1930’s through the 1950’s. Viewing begins at dusk, is open to the public, and free of charge. Around 8 or 9 pm.

Soapstone Prairie: Rustic Women of Soapstone Prairie. Early pioneers required sacrifice, hard work, and determination to make a living. Learn about three historical women who homesteaded at Soapstone Prairie and get a glimpse of pioneer life on the prairie. Please bring water, closed-toe shoes and sun/wind protection.0.25 miles on paved trail; easy. Registration required. 1 – 2:30 pm.

Greeley: The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting a Poudre Pub Talk at Crabtree Brewing from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. Join us for our Pub Talk/Charity of the Month kickoff event at Crabtree Brewing! Come bounce on a bouncy castle, drink some beer, play some games, and check out some exciting videos and projects coming from the National Heritage Area! As an extra bonus, a portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated back to the Poudre Heritage Alliance. So bring all of your friends and come out for a great time!

August 6 – 9

Greeley: It’s High Plains Chautauqua time in Greeley. You don’t have to know how to pronounce it—all you need to know is High Plains Chautauqua is great fun for anyone between 8 and 108! You’ll learn a lot about history, enjoy the excitement of live theater, and it’s all free! The theme this year is Blowin’ in the Wind: the 60s. Check out the groovy schedule of events at highplainschautauqua.org/ schedule.aspx. Cool cats get in free. It’s gonna be outta sight!

August 10

Loveland: The Loveland Museum/Gallery is hosting “Dinos at a Tea Party Family Event” from 6 – 8 pm. Join us for Night on the Town, as we celebrate the opening of our Saur to Soar and Design to a Tea exhibits with a Dinosaur Tea Party! Sip on tea as the kids search for dinos in our archeological “dig”. Take photos in the Dino Tea Party booth. Or enjoy one of our other family-friendly activities as you explore each exhibit. Free event.

August 11

Fort Collins: It’s Hands-on History day at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Explore the fascinating world of our region’s past with a hands-on craft or activity in the gallery. We might even have more fun than Auntie Stone at her dinner parties! 10 am – 1 pm.

Loveland/Idaho Springs: The Loveland Historical Society is hosting a field trip to Idaho Springs, including tour of the Argo Mill, Taylor Waterwheel, Underhill Museum and Victorian garden, and Carnegie Library. Car pool from 5tth St/Lincoln parking lot at 8am. Lunch TBD. RSVP to sadanhau@gmail.com

Fort Collins: Water Works Open House. Come learn about the historic 1883 Water Works. Take a guided tour led by The Poudre Landmarks Foundation and the Friends of the Water Works. Free admission ~ donations appreciated ~ no reservations required. 10 am – 3 pm. 2005 N. Overland Trail.

Greeley: The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting a Poudre Pub Talk at Gourmet Grub at 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm. The Poudre Heritage Alliance and their community partners will be at Gourmet Grub on Saturday, August 11th 2-5pmto talk about the many exciting programs and projects coming out of the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area. Stop by any time 2-5pm to eat great food, play fun games, visit with our community partners, and be entered to win door prizes! Gourmet Grub is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Poudre Heritage Alliance, so bring all of your friends in for an afternoon snack!

Red Feather Lakes: “The Lord’s Prayer (not quite) on the Head of a Pin, and Other Wonders of Contemporary American Studio Glass”. Using as an example a small goblet by American artist Richard Marquis, Jon Liebman will talk about the development of the American studio glass movement, which began less than 60 years ago. He will describe some of the techniques, originated centuries ago in Venice and perfected in recent years by Americans such as Marquis, that make elaborate patterning in glass possible. 3 – 4:30 pmin the Red Feather Library.

August 12

Loveland: The Loveland Museum/Gallery presents the West Loveland Burial Park as part of its Loveland Cemetery Tour Series.Enjoy these Cemetery Walking Tours with Sharon Danhauer of the Loveland Historical Society. Tours are $5 and advance registration is required. Space is limited to 15 per tour – call the Museum (970) 962-2410) to reserve your tour spot. 6 – 7:30. Meet at the northwest corner.

August 13

Loveland: Custer and Manifest Destiny, by Jim Vanek. We’ll learn the roll George Armstrong Custer played in the Manifest Destiny policy during President Grant’s Reconstruction administration. Hosted by the Loveland Historical Society. 7 – 8 pm at the Loveland Museum/Gallery, 503 N Lincoln Ave.

August 14

Johnstown: Think you know Johnstown trivia? Prove it smarty pants! Head on over to Veteran Brother Brewery at 6:30 pm for Johnstown Colorado Trivia Night.

August 15

Greeley: “Well Dressed in Weld: Mourning Attire” Exhibit Opens. The last of the “Well Dressed in Weld” exhibition series, “Well Dressed in Weld: Mourning Attire” explores how people historically mourned death through the years. Learn about the etiquette that dictated clothing and the length of public mourning periods when someone passed away. Check out mourning attire and artifacts from 1870 to 1970, including examples of Victorian hair weaving, the practice of making an intricate art piece from someone’s hair. The Greeley History Museum showcases and preserves Greeley and Weld County’s history through permanent and temporary exhibitions, educational programs, research and collections. Check out the museum’s main exhibit, “Utopia: Adaptation on the Plains,” and then head over to one of the museum’s other galleries, which include updated exhibits several times each year. At the Greeley History Museum, artifacts, photographs and hands-on opportunities create a meaningful visitor experience.

Vee Bar Ranch & Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site: The Red Feather Lakes Historical Society is hosting this field trip from 8 am – 4 pm. The Vee Bar Guest Ranch is a family owned dude ranch. In 1994 Lefty Cole and his son, Kelly Cole, purchased the ranch. This family-owned dude ranch had a diverse history. The main lodge was constructed in 1891. It soon became a stage coach stop and post office. More of its recent history includes being a buffalo ranch and a government school for boys.The Wyoming Territorial Prison was built in 1872 and began accepting prisoners in early 1873. Of the 44 prisoners accepted in the first two years of operation, 11 escaped. By 1877 the prison was overcrowded. As the prison filled, its reputation worsened, and it became less used, being considered more appropriate for those with light sentences. In 1890 Wyoming became a state and the facility was transferred to the new state, which already had planned a new facility in Rawlins. Butch Cassidy was incarcerated here in 1894-1896. Prisoners were transferred to Rawlins in 1901, The prison was closed in 1903 and given to the University of Wyoming. $10. Registration required.

August 16

Fort Collins: Discovery After Dark: Cradle of Mankind Join us in the OtterBox Digital Dome Theater to review the science behind our understanding of mankind’s evolution in the Turkana Basin of northwestern Kenya. We will use the immersive vistas of the planetarium dome to travel to Africa and examine the modern landscapes. The program will be hosted by Drs. Bob Raynolds and KaChun Yu of the Denver Museum of Nature & Science and will feature the geological, paleontological, and archaeological research that has revealed our species’ genesis in the Rift Valley of Africa. Throughout this presentation we will consider past and current research, as well as examine future research plans. 6 – 8 pm. $8 – $10.

Fort Collins: Homesteading at Soapstone Prairie: Learn about late 19th and early 20th century homesteading from Master Naturalist Brian Carroll. Location: Harmony Library Community Room (Entrance is to your right upon entering the building.) These informative talks are designed for adults to learn more about research and science related to natural areas. Registration is required for this activity.

Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society is hosting a talk on “Finding Your Neighborhood History through a Study of Scotch Pines in Fort Collins.” 6:30 – 8:30. The talk will be a pictorial presentation of Scottish immigration to Larimer County, with sources for finding your own property’s history. Linda Johnson, who has a great interest in costume and the history of clothing, will present the neighborhood history of Scotch Pines in relevant 1890s dress. This meeting will be held at the Good Samaritan Society, 508 W Trilby Rd.

August 18

Nunn: The Nunn Fall Festival is taking place Saturday and Sunday (the 18th and 19th) which means that the Northern Drylanders Museum will have extended hours that Saturday. The printing press will be in action and the museum will be as charming and delightful as ever. This is a wonderful time to drop by!

Berthoud: The Berthoud Historical Society invites the broader community to attend its annual Pioneer Heritage Gala at the McCarty-Fickel Home Museum (645 7th Street, Berthoud). This year’s theme evokes the speakeasy era of the 20’s and 30’s. Berthoud, an upstanding farm community, had its share of hooligans and law-benders, too. Come dressed the part as members, friends, and neighbors attend the Society’s major fundraiser of the year. The fun begins at 5:30pm. Jeremy Mohney and his 3-piece ensemble will play cool jazz while guests peruse a silent auction filled with vintage and one-of-a-kind items from local businesses, artisans, gardeners, and more. Enjoy appetizers, a full buffet of small plates and up-scale bar food, complimentary beer and wine all while socializing al fresco under the lights in the historic gardens of the McCarty-Fickel Home. The evening ends with a boisterous live auction also filled with unique, Berthoud-focused items and services that only can be found at the Berthoud Historical Society’s Gala. Tickets are $45 each and are on sale now at the Little Thompson Valley Pioneer Museum during summer open hours (W, Th, F, and Sat. from 1 – 4pm), and by going online to the Society’s website: www.berthoudhistoricalsociety. org. Space is limited and tickets are pre-sale only. Call Diane Levy for more information (970)631-0300. If you have historic, artistic, or vintage items you’d like to donate to the Silent Auction, please contact Mark French (970) 443-5591 right away!

Soapstone: Soapstone Treasures: The Bison-Archaeology Connection! Learn about the acquisition of Soapstone Prairie, the history of the American Bison, and the treasures uncovered at the Lindenmeier archaeological site. After an orientation to Soapstone Prairie at the south parking lot shelter, we will drive to the north lot and hike 0.25 miles to the Lindenmeier Overlook. Please bring a lunch, sun protection, plenty of water, and closed-toe shoes! 9 – 11 am. Registration Required.

Fort Collins: A Thousand Years of History on the Poudre River. Enjoy a leisurely hike to consider the origins of the Cache la Poudre River and explore both the history and future of people along the river. We will also explore current development and restoration projects. Please bring water and sun protection.1-2 miles; easy. 9:30 – 11 am. Registration Required.

Fort Collins: The Larimer County Genealogical Society is hosting a class: Introduction to Genealogy. New to genealogy? Genealogy instructor Carol Stetser (pictured above) will present a FREE three hour class for new and intermediate genealogists wanting to learn how to do research, types of records, where records are located, Internet websites, recording your data, different types of genealogy software, local genealogy sources, various local societies to consider, and info on Larimer County Genealogical Society. Carol is an instructor, regular speaker at different societies in the U.S., our society researcher, and past vice president of Larimer County Genealogical Society. Visitors are cordially welcome to attend and please bring a relative or friend interested in genealogy or family history! 9:30 am – 12:30 pm. Registration is required.

Loveland: Come join the Loveland Historical Society at Loveland’s Applebee’s, 213 E. 29th. 7:30 am – 9:30 am, for our “All You Can Eat”, pancake fundraiser. Tickets are $10 for adults. $5 for kids 6 and under. The breakfast includes: Pancakes, bacon or sausage ( Applebee’s decision), scrambled eggs, orange juice, milk, coffee. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting Sharon – 970-290-0629 or Linda – 970-622-0779

August 21

Denver: The History Colorado Center is hosting a Members-Only Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Native American Artifacts. 1pm. Ever wonder what happens behind the scenes at the museum? Join us to see how History Colorado’s collections are cared for. Visit rarely seen storage and processing spaces and get an up-close and personal view of artifacts. This tour features Native American artifacts from our collection. Register for this exclusive opportunity now!

Greeley: The Poudre Heritage Alliance is hosting Bingo Night at Crabtree Brewing from 7 – 9 pm. The Poudre Heritage Alliance will be calling the shots at Crabtree Brewing’s Bingo Night! Come grab a pint of the featured beer to donate to the PHA and have some fun playing bingo!

Fort Collins: The Fort Collins Landmark Preservation Commission will be handing out five Friends of Preservation Awards at 5:30 pm in City Hall, just before the City Council meeting. Come at 4:30 to mix and mingle with awardees and commission members. The Save our Silos group, Ginger & Baker, the Fort Collins DDA, Doug Ernest and Bud Frick are all being awarded. (Yours truly will be there, handing out awards. 🙂 )

August 23

Greeley: The Greeley Historic Preservation program will have a presentation titled “Colorado’s Midcentury Schools” presented by Angela Smelker as part of its History Brown Bag Series. Noon – 1 pm. The talk is free but you’ll need to bring your own lunch.

Loveland: The Loveland Museum/Gallery presents a Program with CSU Native American Cultural Center. Colorado State University’s Native American Women’s Circle student group created a collaborative short film highlighting Indigenous students’ experiences around common misconceptions about Indigenous peoples. Following the film, we will host a panel discussion featuring students from the film as well as staff from the Native American Cultural Center, and will discuss their experiences related to stereotypes, challenges, and strengths faced by Indigenous students and communities. 5 – 7 pm. (5:30 pm reception, 6 pm film screening and panel) Foote Auditorium. Free.

Loveland: The Loveland Museum/Gallery presents the Mariano Medina Family Cemetery as part of its Loveland Cemetery Tour Series. Meet at the Medina Cemetery at 6 pm. Enjoy this FREE tour with the Loveland Historical Society.

Fort Collins: Support the Poudre Heritage Alliance by eating at BeauJos. Head over to the Poudre Heritage website and print a flyer for the event, then bring it with you to BeauJos on August 23rd to donate to the Poudre Heritage Alliance! 20% of proceeds will go to benefit this organization that helps to preserve history and heritage along the Poudre river.

August 25

Fort Collins: Culture in the Courtyard: Back to School Time to go back to school… and we mean WAY back! Learn what it was like to go to school in 1905! Write with a quill and ink, practice your Calisthenics, and study for the spelling bee. In addition to your lessons in our 1905 schoolhouse, we’ll have our 3 historic cabins open for exploration! Suggested donation: $3. This program is located in the Heritage Courtyard in Library Park at 200 Matthews Street. 10 am – 1 pm. Free!

Livermore: The Livermore Community Club is hosting Dave Stamey at 7:30 pm. Dave has been voted 6 times Entertainer of the Year, 6 times Male Performer of the Year and 5 times Songwriter of the Year by Western Music Association. He has recieved the Will Rodgers Award from the Academy of Western Artists. Indians and Cowboys Magazine has called him “the Charlie Russell of Western Mlusic.” In 2010 True West Magazine called him the Best Living Western Solo Musian. Tickets are $18.

August 26

Red Feather Lakes: Join Historic Larimer County on Sunday, August 26 at 10 am at the historic Red Feather Lakes Community Library (71 Fire House Ln, Red Feather Lakes) for a presentation on Preservation Projects in Red Feather. Pat Clemens will begin with a 20 – 30 minute presentation on two historic preservation projects that the Red Feather Historical Society is currently working towards. The first of the two buildings Pat will talk about (and then lead a tour of) is the Robinson Cabin, built in 1889. It was donated to the Red Feather Historical Society in 1995 and moved from its original site, where the Shambala Center is today. The second property (also where the group eat lunch at noon) is Trout Tavern. This will be a particularly appropriate place to visit given that the National Trust for Historic Preservation is holding a special celebration for historic taverns this summer. This tour is free for Historic Larimer County members and Red Feather Historical Society members, though you’ll need to pay for your own lunch. Not a member yet? Become one today! RSVP requested. 10 am – 1 pm.

August 27

Somewhere in Larimer County: The Larimer County Genealogical Society is hosting a DNA Study Group from 6 – 8:30 pm. Check their website for updated details as the day approaches.

PRESERVING THE HISTORIC ROAD 2018 | 1998-2018

Fort Collins, Colorado

September 13-16, 2018 Preserving the Historic Road is the leading international conference dedicated to the identification, preservation and management of historic roads. Join us in historic downtown Fort Collins as we celebrate 20 years of advocacy for historic roads and look to the future of this important heritage movement that began in 1998 with our first conference in Los Angeles. The 2018 conference promises to be an exceptional venue for robust discussion on the future of historic roads in the United States and around the globe. Don’t miss Preserving the Historic Road 2018! Learn more…