AUTOIMMUNITY SCREENING FOR KIDS (ASK) PROGRAM AVAILABLE AT THE YOUTH CLINIC

The Youth Clinic (TYC) invites all children in the community, ages 1-17, to participate in the Autoimmunity Screening for Kids (ASK) Program – a free health screening to detect Childhood Diabetes (also called Type 1 Diabetes or T1D) and Celiac Disease (CD).
Available on select dates year-round, all details on upcoming screening services can be found on TYC web calendar
“This screening potentially saved our four-year-old’s life,” says Kevin Welch, parent to a child who previously participated in the ASK Program at The Youth Clinic. “Today, he is not technically T1D, though now that we know he has the antibodies, we can do whatever is necessary to put him in the best situation possible. We can not thank The Youth Clinic and the Barbara Davis Center enough. You gave us an opportunity to protect our child!”
The ASK Program, led by Dr. Marian Rewers, Executive Director at the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes (BDC) in the School of Medicine at the University of Colorado, is a team of doctors and scientists who have worked on understanding childhood autoimmune disease for more than 25 years. Funded by Marvin and Barbara Davis in 1978, BDC is one of the largest diabetes institutes in the world and is generously supported by the Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF).
Pre-registration is not required, however, TYC recommends filling out the Online eConsent Form ahead of time to make for an even quicker screening experience.
