Available Opportunity Gifts to Females in Sports

Marsha Smeltzer

The Colorado Women’s Sports Fund Association (CWSFA) is pleased to announce the availability of opportunity gifts for 2019, to females of all ages for any sport or athletic activity.

According to Joe Skelton, President of the CWSFA Board of Directors, the Association is organized as a 501(c)3 non-profit organization exclusively for charitable, educational and scientific purposes to include, but not be limited to, support and foster local, national and international girls and women’s participation in amateur sports including competition.

Skelton explains that current opportunity gifts come from generous donations from sponsors and donors. In 2019, CWSFA is expecting to allocate at least twenty $500 gifts to individual females of any age for sport that might require outside funding to further develop their skills or participation in any sport or athletic activity. In addition, a limited number of the gifts will be available to qualifying low-income students.

Marsha Smeltzer, Chair of the CWSFA Opportunity Gift Committee, urges interested applicants to go to www.cwsfa.org for additional information and the link to on-line gift applications. Smeltzer adds that CWSFA is making every attempt to disseminate information about the gifts to schools and sports clubs in Northern Colorado. She also encourages interested individuals to note the deadline for application of Wednesday, November 1, 2018, 12:00pm midnight, with recipients receiving the gifts at the 2019 CWSFA Awards Banquet on Sunday, January 27, 2019.

Individuals or businesses that wish to donate to the Opportunity Gift fund are encouraged to go the CWSFA website, www.cwsfa.org and complete the on-line donation page.

