Award winning gluten free Puckerberry now in a can

High Hops Brewery in Windsor has a new award-winning, gluten-free beer in a can to add to their year-round collection: Puckerberry, a blackberry sour ale. Puckerberry was released in March 2018, and it was only available in pints and growlers-to-go from the High Hops tasting room. All of that changes after February 17, 2019, the sour ale will come in 12-ounce cans on shelves in both liquor stores and grocery stores in Colorado.

Puckerberry sits at 4.2 percent alcohol by volume, and its approachable, fruity tartness makes it an easy-drinker for anyone, gluten-free lifestyle or not. Puckerberry is different; instead of barley and wheat, they make it with two naturally gluten-free grains, buckwheat, and millet, which High Hops Brewery sources locally from Grouse Malt House in Wellington. Grouse Malt House specializes in providing certified organic and certified gluten-free grains to breweries to make great-tasting beers that also happen to be gluten-free.

Colorado is well-known for craft breweries and those that have gluten-free lifestyles sometimes can’t partake. Historically beers contain barley and wheat (not gluten-free). The grains provide sugars for the yeast to convert into alcohol, a process that turns the unfermented wort into beer. Most craft beers are off-limits to those seeking gluten-free options because of the traditional processing.

High Hops won a gold medal for Puckerberry as the best gluten-free beer at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, a prestigious U.S. beer festival, and competition which attracts over 60,000 attendees each year.

In 2018, American Beer Festival brought in the highest number of entries it has seen in its 36-year history, garnering over 8,500 beer entries from over 2,400 different breweries. Beers winning medals at the competition establish “the best examples of each style in the country,” the Brewers Association states, and by those standards, Puckerberry is an exemplary gluten-free beer.

They established high Hops Brewery in 2012. It is a family-founded, owned-and-operated business in Windsor. Patrick and Amanda Weakland, owners and founders of The Windsor Gardener, took their hobby of home brewing to the public and have since received numerous awards and accolades.

High Hops slogan is “All Types of Beer for All Types of People.” Their goal is to give life to a family of beers that’s both unique and delicious. Their unique location, which is inside a garden center that sits on a plot of farmland, allows them to grow their own quality beer ingredients, such as hops, herbs, and spices.

Attend the release party and get $2 off 4-packs of Puckerberry at the brewery.

Learn more at www.highhopsbrewery.com.