Back In The Hood Art Exhibit by Jim Benest

The Reserve by Old Elk is proud to present throughout the month of September, “Back In The Hood,” a collection of recent and long-time favored original abstract paintings by Artist Jim Benest.

Jim’s art roots run deep in Old Town including local galleries he ran that featured his own work as well as the works of other local artists, thus, the title of this, his most recent art exhibit.

Come and enjoy our premium award-winning custom-crafted bourbon, gin, vodka, or bourbon cream while feasting your eyes on Jim’s fine art exhibit.

Opening Reception: First Friday, September 6, 6 to 9pm

Location: The Reserve by Old Elk, 253 Linden Street, Fort Collins

Daily Hours: 11am to 9pm, Sunday — Wednesday

11am to 11pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Show runs throughout September, closing: September 30, 2019