Back to School and Food Allergies don’t have to mean stress

Experts at National Jewish Health offer tips to help ensure kids’ safety

(DENVER, Colorado) – For parents of children with food allergies, back-to-school time can be particularly stressful. When children are away at school, parents have little control over the foods children may encounter. But a few tips from experts at National Jewish Health can help ease parents’ anxiety and ensure that students with food allergies remain safe at school.

“More children than ever have food allergies, and in severe cases, just being around certain foods can create an extremely dangerous situation,” said BJ Lanser, MD, director of the Pediatric Food Program at National Jewish Health. “But there are preparations parents can make to reduce the risks to their child, and with plenty of communication and collaboration with school personnel, students can concentrate on learning rather than their allergies.”

Whether your food-allergic child is going to school for the first time, headed to a new school or just getting ready for a new school year, experts at National Jewish Health say following these four tips will help keep them safe:

Meet with school staff members: Set up meetings with principals, teachers, nurses and cafeteria staff before the school year begins. This ensures that everyone is informed and prepared and allows a parent to understand how a child’s school manages food allergies.

Create a written plan: Work with an allergist to develop an action plan that outlines all necessary information on your child’s allergy, including how to prevent accidental exposures and how to recognize and treat symptoms of an allergic reaction.

Post pictures: Tape pictures of your child to the classroom wall with information on their allergies to alert anyone that comes into the room. You can also post one on your child’s desk, which can serve as a secondary reminder when snacks are served.