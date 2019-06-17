Bacon, Eggs & Bikes

On Wednesday, June 26, Fort Collins will celebrate Bike to Work Day. People who ride their bikes that day will find free breakfast stations located throughout Fort Collins from 6:30-9:30 a.m. The City of Fort Collins’ FC Bikes program expects more than 6,000 people to participate this year. Bicyclists that do not work on Wednesday are still encouraged to participate.

More than 130 businesses are collaborating to host 68 breakfast stations, and bicyclists will find free breakfast, hot coffee, friendly faces, and plenty of fun all along their morning commute. Bicycle mechanics will also be available at several stations for minor adjustments and repairs. Visit fcgov.com/bicycling for a map of breakfast stations, including breakfast stations with bike mechanics, and to plan your route along Fort Collins’ low-stress bike network.

Bike to Work Day festivities will also take place after work from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. for the ride home at various locations, including Odell Brewing Company and New Belgium Brewing Co.

Bike to Work Day participants are invited to provide feedback by completing a brief online survey. Instructional flyers with a direct web address to the survey will be distributed at all breakfast stations. The survey can also be found online at fcgov.com/bicycling.

For more information check out fcgov.com/bicycling or call 970.416.2628.