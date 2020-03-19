Bagged Meals Available at Wellington Boys and Girls Club for Students

Students can go to the Wellington Boys and Girls Club (8445 3rd St., Wellington, CO 80549) from 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, between March 19 through March 27, to pick to up bagged meals.
They may pick up two meals per daily visit. Meals will be distributed in a drive-up fashion in the parking lot on the south side of the building.
Additional boxes of food will be available (1/family/week) from the Wellington Food Bank on Thursday evenings during those same hours. The club is not open to the public.
