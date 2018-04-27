Bank of Colorado Celebrates new location in Old Town with a Community Open House

Shawn Osthoff

April 2018, Fort Collins, CO – Bank of Colorado’s newest location officially opened its doors to Old Town in February, and they’re inviting the community to stop by for their Open House and ribbon cutting with the Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, May 1st.

Branch Manager, Karis Harmon states, “Since opening we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from the community, and our Open House is our way of saying thank you to the community for the warm reception.” The event will take place from 9am-3pm and Bank of Colorado will have food, giveaways and prizes from Colorado State University and the Colorado Rockies. The Fort Collins Chamber of Commerce will help kick-off the day’s celebration with the official ribbon cutting at 9am.

“Old Town is an exciting place to be with so many businesses and customers in the surrounding area.” Commented Shawn Osthoff, President of Bank of Colorado. ”We have seen an influx of both Business and Personal account openings; a positive reflection on the area’s excitement for a community banking presence in a convenient new location.”

Bank of Colorado offers a full range of financial services, such as Mortgage lending, ID Theft Monitoring included in the Diamond Secure Account, Ag Lending, and more. “Commercial lending is a strong suit for Bank of Colorado,” said Cody Fullmer, Market President. “Being a family-owned business gives us personal insights into how to help small businesses grow, and we’re prepared to help continue the businesses in Old Town continue to thrive.”

The branch is open Monday-Friday from 9:00am-5:30pm, with 24 Hour ATM service available. The Old Town branch is located at 107 North College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524 and can be reached at 970-267-3650.

About Bank of Colorado

Bank of Colorado is a network of over 44 community banks throughout Colorado, founded on the community banking values of trust, strength and dependability. BOC has over $3.69 billion in combined assets and is part of Pinnacle Bancorp, Inc. To learn more, go to www.bankofcolorado.com. Member FDIC.