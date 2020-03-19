Banner Health Implementing New Visitor Restrictions

Restrictions to go into effect 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, at all Banner hospitals

To create a safe and secure environment for our patients and our health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, visitors will no longer be allowed in Banner hospitals starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 19. We understand this will be challenging, but we’re committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community.

There are two exceptions to the visitor restriction:

Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

Because we understand the importance of engaging with loved ones, we highly encourage phone calls, FaceTime or video chats to stay in touch during this time.

Additional information and resources:

Visit Banner Health’s COVID-19 webpage for the more information about COVID-19 and changes at Banner Health due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Banner Health also has an online symptom checker for those who are concered about their symptoms.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit www.BannerHealth.com.