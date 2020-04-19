Banner Health Now Offering Urgent Care at Non-Respiratory Location in Loveland

Banner Health is now offering Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory care at 555 E. 13th St, Suite 110 in Loveland.

Like all Banner Urgent Care facilities, this particular location is open to the general public, offering treatment for most common illness and non-emergent injuries, including broken bones, insect bites and lacerations. However, the location is not intended to treat patients with respiratory complaints such as COVID-19.

“The intention of this service is to prevent our patients and staff from potentially being exposed to a respiratory illness such as COVID-19, especially those who may be susceptible to the virus because of a pre-existing medical condition,” said Katrina Catto, CEO of Banner Urgent Care and occupational health. “Everyone who comes to a Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory location will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before they can enter the building. If it’s determined that they could possibly have the signs and symptoms of the infection, we’ll re-direct them to their primary care physician or a designated specimen collection site where they can get the proper testing.”

Because of the nature of the COVID-19 virus and its potential spread, Banner Health can’t guarantee that patients who are seen at a designated Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory location have not been exposed to COVID-19, or that patients who do not show signs and symptoms are free of the COVID-19 infection.

Catto added, “In addition to screening people for COVID-19 before they enter, to help prevent the spread of this virus we’ll take reasonable precautions, including requiring patient, visitor and staff masking, and practicing social distancing.”

For more information about Banner Urgent Care – non-respiratory locations, please go to www.BannerHealth.com/ nonrespiratoryclinics