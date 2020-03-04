Banner Health Taps New CEO for Northern Colorado

Banner Health announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer for its Northern Colorado hospitals. Hoyt Skabelund assumed this new post on Feb. 23.

Skabelund, former CEO for Banner Health’s rural division, is now CEO for North Colorado Medical Center, McKee Medical Center and Banner Fort Collins Medical Center. Skabelund replaces Margo Karsten, who has held a combined role as Banner’s Northern Colorado CEO and as president for the organization’s Western Region.

Karsten is continuing to serve as president of the region and will focus on strategic initiatives, growth and engaging in legislative developments. Banner’s rural hospitals will now report to Karsten. “The new structure will help us make the most of growth opportunities and address the rapid pace of change in the Western Region,” said Becky Kuhn, chief operating officer for Banner Health. “With these changes, we can bring additional leadership support to the Northern Colorado market and allow Margo to focus on growing the

Western Region.”

The Western Region includes Banner’s three Northern Colorado entities plus Banner Churchill Community Hospital (Fallon, Nevada), Banner Lassen Medical Center (Susanville, California), Banner Payson Medical Center (Payson, Arizona), Community Hospital (Torrington, Wyoming), East Morgan County Hospital (Brush, Colorado), Ogallala Community Hospital (Ogallala, Nebraska), Page Hospital (Page, Arizona), Platte County Memorial Hospital (Wheatland, Wyoming), Sterling Regional MedCenter (Sterling, Colorado) and Washakie Medical Center (Worland, Wyoming).

Skabelund joined Banner in 2014 as the CEO for Banner Churchill Community Hospital. In 2017, he became CEO at Sterling Regional MedCenter and also had executive leadership responsibilities for the 10 rural markets. Karsten joined Banner in 2016 coming from Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she was CEO. Previously, she held executive leadership roles in healthcare in Fort Collins and Denver and taught at Regis University and the University of Colorado-Denver.

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 28 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming.

