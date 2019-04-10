Barbara Fleming Presented with the Albert Nelson MarquisLifetime Achievement Award

Barbara Fleming Presented with the Albert Nelson Marquis

Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who

Barbara Fleming has been endorsed by Marquis Who’s Who as a leader in the writing industry.

Marquis Who’s Who, the world’s premier publisher of biographical profiles, is proud to present Barbara Fleming with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. An accomplished listee, Barbara Fleming celebrates many years’ experience in her professional network and has been noted for achievements, leadership qualities, and the credentials and successes she has accrued in her field. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

The daughter of an English professor and a microbiology professor, Ms. Fleming was raised in an academic household where education took center stage. She started writing when she was just 7-years old and has continued with her craft ever since. Ms. Fleming honed her writing skills during her college studies, eventually earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in rhetoric, both from Colorado State University.

In her career, Ms. Fleming served as a newspaper editor, a secondary school teacher, and an adjunct English professor. She also excelled as a training coordinator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before stepping into her current role as a newspaper columnist. Ms. Fleming also briefly worked as a consultant for the Colorado Environmental Education Association.

As a testament to her skills in reporting and writing, Ms. Fleming placed third in investigative reporting through the Colorado Press Association, and first in fiction through the Denver Women’s Press Club. In 2000, she was recognized as the Senior Environmental Employment Employee of the Year by the Environmental Protection Agency Region 8. In order to remain aware of developments in her field, Ms. Fleming maintains affiliation with the Pioneer Association of Fort Collins and the Fort Collins Historical Association.

As an expert in local history, Ms. Fleming published her first book, “Fort Collins: A Pictorial History,” in 1982, and she has authored or co-authored eight other books in the years since. In addition, she worked as a guest historian for “Our Town,” a television project for the Poudre School District. Recently, she contributed as a guest lecturer at Front Range Community College and the History Colorado Center. In her spare time outside of work, Ms. Fleming enjoys bridge, reading, and volunteering, as well as running an internet blog, titled “Graceful Aging.”

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment.

