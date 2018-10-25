Bas Bleu presents a Tribute Concert to Deb Note-Farwell

Andrea Evans

“The music of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong is featured in an Evening of Song, History, & Anecdotes”

Saturday, October 27th at 7:30 pm

Performed by Rekha Ohal and Leonard Barrett Jr.

Deb Note-Farwell was a cherished member of the Bas Bleu family. Her amazing talent captivated audiences on nearly every stage in our community and beyond. She was a shining light whose buoyant and generous spirit lifted the hearts of all who knew her. Deb’s passion was music. She developed a deep and abiding friendship with Leonard Barrett Jr. during her years in Fort Collins. It is therefore fitting that we celebrate and pay tribute to Deb in an evening of song with Leonard and Rekha.

Tickets are $22. All proceeds will go to the Bas Bleu Endowment Fund at the Northern Colorado Community Foundation in memory of Deb Note-Farwell to support Bas Bleu’s Mainstage and Readers’ Theatre artists.

Call Bas Bleu Theatre to reserve a seat today or go online to basbleu.org.

Space is limited. 970.498.8949

Bas Bleu Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

