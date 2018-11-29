Bas Bleu Theatre presents a show for all ages! Hans Christian Andersen’s The Flea and the Professor

Andrea Evans

A musical adventure that will keep you laughing! For the young and the young at heart. The Flea and the Professor has something for everyone this holiday season.

Written by Jordan Harrison and directed by Jeffrey Bigger, a young professor loses just about everything in the world – everything, that is, except for the flea who lives in his vest. Starting over again, the professor and the flea become the best of friends, start a circus act, and set off to tour the world. Together they must overcome shipwrecks, cannibals, and tickling. Adapted by Jordan Harrison and Richard Gray from the last tale by master storyteller Hans Christian Andersen, this new musical odyssey celebrates friendship, whimsy, and the excitement of the unknown.

Ticket Prices are $13-$20 Thursdays at 6:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm

Call Bas Bleu Theatre to reserve a seat today. Space is limited. 970.498.8949

Bas Bleu Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.