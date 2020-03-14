Base Camp

Fort Collins

Description of Closure:

Dear Families:

You may have seen the announcement from PSD that schools and buildings are closed for spring break and the week following. As a result, BASE Camps programs are canceled during the closures. For families who were planning to participate in our Spring Break program, a credit will be automatically issued to your account for the amount you paid. This credit may be used toward any future BASE Camp services utilized.

Programs for this afternoon, March 13th, will continue as normal.

All programs between March 14th and 29th are canceled.

Please continue to monitor district information, as BASE Camp will follow the districts’ lead as to how future programming may be affected.

Thank you,

The BASE Camp Team

More information:

