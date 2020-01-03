Be Inspired, Zonta-Style, by Heroic Women Worldwide

Local and international women who have overcome obstacles to make a difference in the lives of others will be remembered in a special program at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. Be Inspired, Zonta-Style will be presented from 5 to 7 pm Thursday, Jan. 23.

The presentation is in conjunction with the Museum’s Hall Gallery exhibit, Inspirational Women ~ Rising Through Adversity. Curated by the Zonta Club of Fort Collins, the display celebrates women who have struggled through difficulty and hardship to help other women in the areas of civil rights, healthcare, education, and peace.

Three members of the local organization will pay tribute to the heroines and explain how the Zonta Club of Fort Collins helps empower women worldwide. Current projects include community education to decrease violence against women and support for single moms and high school youth in Northern Colorado.

Zonta International, founded in 1919, is a global organization of executives and professionals working to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. The Museum’s exhibit and program are part of the celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary.

Admission to the program is $5/person and includes entry into the Museum’s four galleries. Nativities & Festivals of Light in the Main Gallery showcases over 100 crèche scenes from around the world and observances of light celebrations. Both exhibits run through Feb. 22, 2020.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue. Regular Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.