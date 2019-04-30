Be Kind FoCo Presents Second Annual Kindness Expo on Saturday

Be Kind FoCo is excited to host its second annual Kindness Expo 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. May 4 at Maxline Brewing, 2724 McClelland Dr #190 in Fort Collins.

“We saw a need for families to have simple but impactful ways of getting engaged and giving back that were easy to explain to kids, but which didn’t require an enormous commitment of time or treasure,” said Carley McAbee, Be Kind FoCo Co-Founder.

Last year, the inaugural Kindness Expo attracted around 400 people. Attendees donated two truckloads of stuffed animals for first responders to carry in their vehicles to provide comfort to kids in crisis situations, along with hygiene supplies for the Poudre School District Foundation, gift cards for new foster families, and many other much-needed items to support the community.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

“New this year is the Kids’ Expo, which will recognize kids who have been up to some super cool things—all started by a spark of kindness,” said Lauren Smiley, Be Kind Co-Founder.

The work of Be Kind FoCo continues beyond the Kindness Expo with a Spread-the-Kindness Scavenger Hunt. With the support of local business partners, this 11-stop activity has families stopping at places like the Food Bank for Larimer County, The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Respite Care, picking up trash in local parks, and delivering treats to local fire stations—to name a few. Prizes from Otter Shop and Walrus Ice Cream are awarded if a family completes at least three of the stops.

This free event will provide engaging ways to get to know the community and walk away as a philanthropist, and will include supply drives for local nonprofits, an expo of local organizations doing kindness-inspired work, young entrepreneur kindness ambassadors (kids who are giving back in innovative and important ways) and first responders with their vehicles in tow. There will be live music, games, food, t-shirts, competitions, door prizes, and fun for kids of all ages—including the grown-ups.

About Be Kind FoCo

Be Kind FoCo originated in 2018 as a project of Leadership Fort Collins to bring together love for the community and the need for opportunities to engage young families in the incredible work going on within the nonprofit sector in Fort Collins. Visit the Facebook page for more information.