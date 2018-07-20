Be wowed by “A Midsummer Night’s Fire Circus”

North Forty News

Breathtaking performances by fire dancers, acrobats and aerialists will take place outside of the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, on July 27-29. The shows are at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28, and at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. Tickets are $10. Each show lasts an hour; be there on time so you don’t miss a minute! For more info about the Fire Circus event or to buy tickets, go to https://facebook.com/events/446146409175145/

Part of the Fort Collins Fringe Festival, “A Midsummer Night’s Fire Circus” is presented by Spectra Circus Entertainment (https://facebook.com/SpectraCircusEntertainment/), which provides talented performers for shows throughout Northern Colorado. To learn more about the 2018 Fort Collins Fringe Festival and its offerings of theater, puppetry, magic, and more, visit http://fringefestivalfortcollins.com/