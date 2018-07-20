Be wowed by “A Midsummer Night’s Fire Circus”

July 20, 2018 North Forty News Northern Colorado Events 0
PHOTO FROM WWW.FRINGEFESTIVALFORTCOLLINS.COM Fire dancers, aerialist and acrobats will wow the crowd at A Midsummer Night's Fire Circus.

North Forty News

Breathtaking performances by fire dancers, acrobats and aerialists will take place outside of the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, 408 Mason Court, Fort Collins, on July 27-29. The shows are at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28, and at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 29. Tickets are $10. Each show lasts an hour; be there on time so you don’t miss a minute! For more info about the Fire Circus event or to buy tickets, go to https://facebook.com/events/446146409175145/

PHOTO FROM SPECTRA CIRCUS ENTERTAINMENT ON FACEBOOK
Spinning hoops of fire are among the acts in the Fire Circus.

Part of the Fort Collins Fringe Festival, “A Midsummer Night’s Fire Circus” is presented by Spectra Circus Entertainment (https://facebook.com/SpectraCircusEntertainment/), which provides talented performers for shows throughout Northern Colorado. To learn more about the 2018 Fort Collins Fringe Festival and its offerings of theater, puppetry, magic, and more, visit http://fringefestivalfortcollins.com/

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*