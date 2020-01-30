Become a Certified Interpretive Guide

Learn to give powerful and effective presentations to any audience. The City of Loveland Open Lands & Trails Division of Parks & Recreation is offering the National Association for Interpretation Certified Interpretive Guide (CIG) course. This training is perfect for people who work with the public in settings such as museums, cemeteries, natural areas, and parks. The training is ideal for both paid staff and volunteers. Minimum age is 16 years.

Basic training includes the instruction and workbook, optional certification and membership to the National Association for Interpretation. Registered volunteers active in Loveland Open Lands and Trails programming receive a significant discount in exchange for their work with the public in our natural areas.

The training is taught by Certified Interpretive Trainer Michele Van Hare, City of Loveland Open Lands & Trails.

Participants will build confidence as they practice their skills. Find out:

How people learn

What makes audiences pay attention

How to get rid of the jitters

What your body language conveys

How to answer tough questions

And much more

DATES AND TIMES

8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

February 8, 9, 15 & 16

Basic training is $230.00

Course information and how to register online can be found at https://www.interpnet.com/nai/nai/_events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=CIG020820