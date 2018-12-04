Zoe Shark

Did you think you would grow up to be a park ranger? It’s not too late! You can become a Volunteer Ranger Assistant and help park and natural area rangers accomplish much of their important work. The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department and Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources are now accepting Volunteer Ranger Assistant applications. Volunteers attend 20 hours of training in February, and are asked to contribute 20 hours of service in return. Application deadline is January 30.

As a Volunteer Ranger Assistant, you will be an ambassador for natural areas and open spaces.

Volunteer Ranger Assistants (VRAs) are a friendly face on the trail that can answer visitor questions. Volunteers have an important role in caring for trails, kiosks and other amenities. You can volunteer on foot, ride your bike or ride your horse. In training you’ll learn about local and regional trails, how to approach visitors, ecology, safety, and stewardship. You’ll meet rangers from Larimer County Department of Natural Resources and the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department. You might meet new friends too!

The Volunteer Ranger Assistant program is the perfect volunteer position if you need a flexible schedule. Volunteers are especially needed on weekends. Get exercise, fresh air and quiet time all while giving back to your community. Benefits include continuing education classes such as first aid and CPR, special behind the scenes tours, recognition events and more.

Do you have what it takes to join this special group of volunteers? Qualified candidates will have experience in the outdoors, excellent communication skills, time for volunteering and filing online patrol logs, and access to the internet. Read the full job description here.

2019 Volunteer Ranger Assistant Training Dates

Tues. February 19, 6-9 p.m.

Thurs. February 21, 6-8 p.m.

Sat. February 23, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Thank you Fort Collins and Larimer County voters! The Volunteer Ranger Assistant Program is made possible by you- your citizen-initiated sales tax dollars conserve natural areas and open spaces and provide visitor services like the Volunteer Ranger Assistant Program.