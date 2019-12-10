By Zoë Shark

Pronouns: she/her/hers (What’s this?)

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

City of Fort Collins

Natural Areas Department

Public Engagement Manager

P.O. Box 580, Fort Collins, CO 80522

970-221-6311

zshark@fcgov.com

www.fcgov.com/naturalareas

Did you think you would grow up to be a park ranger? It’s not too late! You can become a Volunteer Ranger Assistant and help park and natural area rangers accomplish much of their important work. The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department and Larimer County’s Department of Natural Resources are now accepting Volunteer Ranger Assistant applications. Volunteers attend 20 hours of training in February and are asked to contribute 20 hours of service in return. The application deadline is January 13, 2020.

As a Volunteer Ranger Assistant, you will be an ambassador for natural areas and open spaces.

Volunteer Ranger Assistants (VRAs) are a friendly face on the trail that can answer visitor questions. Volunteers have an important role in caring for trails, kiosks, and other amenities. You can volunteer on foot, ride your bike or ride your horse. In training, you’ll learn about local and regional trails, how to approach visitors, ecology, safety, and stewardship. You’ll meet rangers from the Larimer County Department of Natural Resources and the City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department. You might meet new friends too!

The Volunteer Ranger Assistant program is the perfect volunteer position if you need a flexible schedule. Volunteers are especially needed on weekends. Get exercise, fresh air and quiet time all while giving back to your community. Benefits include continuing education classes such as first aid and CPR, special behind the scenes tours, recognition events and more.

Do you have what it takes to join this special group of volunteers? Qualified candidates will have experience in the outdoors, excellent communication skills, time for volunteering and filing online patrol logs, and access to the internet. Read the full job description here.

2020 Volunteer Ranger Assistant Training Dates

Tues. February 18, 6-9 p.m.

Thurs. February 20, 6-9 p.m.

Sat. February 22, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Thank you, Fort Collins and Larimer County voters! The Volunteer Ranger Assistant Program is made possible by you- your citizen-initiated sales tax dollars conserve natural areas and open spaces and provide visitor services like the Volunteer Ranger Assistant Program.