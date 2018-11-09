Beginning Bee Keepers Course accepting registrations

November 9, 2018 Theresa Rose Uncategorized 0
Bee on hive. Image courtesy of summetrymagazine.com
Northern Colorado Beekeeper’s Logo

Nancy Jones, NCBA Secretary

Northern Colorado Beekeepers Association’s annual Beginning Beekeeping Course is now accepting registrations. Registration forms, class subjects and fee details are found on the NCBA web site: https://nocobees.org/beekeeper-classes/. Space is limited and registration will close when class is full. The 2019 module consists of three Saturday classes, held on January 5th, February 9th, and March 2nd. All classes will be from 9 am to 1 pm. Students will also have the opportunity to attend an exclusive hands-on workshop in April to work with live bees. Sessions will be held at the Poudre Valley REA, 7649 Rea Pkwy, Fort Collins, CO 80528. Scholarships are available by application.

This course provides the education opportunity to produce well-informed new beekeepers in our communities. Students, individuals and families are welcome to participate. Registration fee of $125.00 per person includes a one year NCBA membership.

 

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Laudamus Chamber Chorale performs this weekend!

by Laudamus Chamber Chorale - November 9, 2018

RamPage: Content for Outdoor Enthusiasts

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - November 2, 2018

The Heart of Story

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - October 1, 2018

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*